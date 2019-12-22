AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

