AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.22%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in AAR by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AAR by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.