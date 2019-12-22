Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.86

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.86 and traded as high as $182.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $173.48, with a volume of 1,661 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

