Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.25 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.43), 59,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

