ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.85 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

