Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24. Actuant has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

