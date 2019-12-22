AidCoin (AID) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. AidCoin has a total market cap of $363,333.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

