Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

