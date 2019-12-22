Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Akorn has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akorn by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,240 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akorn by 20.5% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Akorn by 12.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Akorn in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

