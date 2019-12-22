Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Acquires $57,582.00 in Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Grebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00.

Shares of ABDC opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

