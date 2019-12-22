Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.41 and traded as high as $18.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 603,361 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total value of C$1,801,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at C$14,589,458.54. Also, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,069,348.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

