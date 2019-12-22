Alpha Token Market Cap Reaches $211,301.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $211,301.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

