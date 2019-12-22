Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,351.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,210.22. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,364.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

