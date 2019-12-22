Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

PINE stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

