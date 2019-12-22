Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$19.74 on Friday. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$998.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at C$112,613.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.