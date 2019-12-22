Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.14. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

