Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMSF. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMSF opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

