AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $68.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $61.40 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,236. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

