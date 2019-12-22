Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 865,456 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 506,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

