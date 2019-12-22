Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 143,462 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 181,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.