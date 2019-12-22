Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.389-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $850.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

