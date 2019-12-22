Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Shares of AMAT opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,727 shares of company stock worth $65,675,971 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

