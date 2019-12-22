AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Shares Up 1%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.02, 626 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

