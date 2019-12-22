Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE ACRE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $6,194,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

