Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Jason Beddow Purchases 53,302 Shares

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) insider Jason Beddow purchased 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of A$459,996.26 ($326,238.48).

Argo Investments stock opened at A$8.72 ($6.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. Argo Investments Limited has a 52 week low of A$7.49 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of A$8.64 ($6.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.26.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

