ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Up 0.3%

ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.73, approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

