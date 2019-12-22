Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.86% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

