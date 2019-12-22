ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $70.24 on Thursday. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.