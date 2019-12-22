Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

ASMB opened at $21.05 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

