AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.47

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $13.65. AstroNova shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ALOT. ValuEngine upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AstroNova by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

