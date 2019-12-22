ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella Sells 50,000 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$1,066,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$533,282.50.

Maria Perrella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total value of C$983,670.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$341,673.50.

TSE:ATA opened at C$21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.61. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$22.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

