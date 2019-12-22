Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUPH. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

