Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $85.97 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.