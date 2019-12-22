AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.18.

AutoNation stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $3,128,546.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,779.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,537,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock worth $5,932,515 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

