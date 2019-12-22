Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AZUL opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.55. Azul has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

