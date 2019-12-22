B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

FBIO stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

