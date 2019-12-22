B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentex by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 467,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

