Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19 on January 3rd

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share by the bank on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSMX. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.