Bank of America Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $140.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.32.

Analog Devices stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,863. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

