Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $94.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 18,207.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,229,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,392,000 after buying an additional 4,206,355 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 553.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 23,909.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

