BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Critical Review

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. BayCom has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.95% 15.92% 1.44% BayCom 19.58% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 3.26 $21.92 million $2.01 11.40 BayCom $63.94 million 4.51 $14.49 million $1.65 13.51

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats BayCom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

