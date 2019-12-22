Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after buying an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,852,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,191,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.