Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNFT. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.29. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $220,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

