BHPCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00011092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

