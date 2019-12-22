BidaskClub Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to “Buy”

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRKL. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,532 shares of company stock worth $404,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

