BidaskClub Upgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $28.88 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.