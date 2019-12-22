BidaskClub Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Strong-Buy

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDS. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,213,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 207.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,022 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $56,112,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

