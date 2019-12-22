BidaskClub Upgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Buy

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

