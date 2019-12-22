Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.16

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.16 and traded as high as $115.82. Biglari shares last traded at $114.15, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.22 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 717 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $584.39 per share, with a total value of $419,007.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,218.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,213 shares of company stock worth $2,654,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 46.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 213.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 134.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 62.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

