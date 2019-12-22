BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE:HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

